May 29: APC Chieftains, Adamu, Others Pays Courtesy Visit To Tinubu

As the swearing-in of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu draws closer, eminent Nigerians, party chieftains and stalwarts across political parties have paid a visit to Tinubu ahead of his May 29 inauguration.

Among those who have visited the President-elect in his Abuja residence after he arrived from France include the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday paid a visit on him.

Others who visited him on Monday were the Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibrin.

The list also included Senator Olamilekan Adeola, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Senator Tokunbo Abiru and Hon. James Faleke.

Adamu, who like Tinubu had been out of the country for about two weeks had resumed at the national secretariat of the party on Tuesday where he spent barely an hour before leaving for Tinubu’s house in the highbrow Asokoro.