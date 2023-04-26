Politics Top Stories

May 29: APC Chieftains, Adamu, Others Pays Courtesy Visit To Tinubu

Mariam Adebukola

As the swearing-in of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu draws closer, eminent Nigerians, party chieftains and stalwarts across political parties have paid a visit to Tinubu ahead of his May 29 inauguration.

Among those who have visited the President-elect in his Abuja residence after he arrived from France include the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday paid a visit on him.

Others who visited him on Monday were the Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibrin.

The list also included Senator Olamilekan Adeola, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Senator Tokunbo Abiru and Hon. James Faleke.

Adamu, who like Tinubu had been out of the country for about two weeks had resumed at the national secretariat of the party on Tuesday where he spent barely an hour before leaving for Tinubu’s house in the highbrow Asokoro.

News Top Stories

DG SS: Why terrorists don’t accept ransom in dollars

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, has said the focus on banks and other formal transactions to track terrorism finances may not produce the desired results because those kidnapping for ransom and others involved in criminal activities don’t accept dollars for fear that the money could be fake. According to […]
Politics

Olajide: Only true federalism’ll make Nigeria work

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Dr. Kunle Olajide is the Secretary-General of the Yoruba Council of Elders We thank God that we still remain one country although in the last five years, we seem to have retrogressed to some extent because polarization is now very pronounced. We can see that the country has divided between North and South. Even the […]
News Top Stories

Anyim condemns Zamfara killings

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Abakaliki

…says no one should live in fear in their own home   Ex-Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim yesterday condemned the killings in Anka and Bakkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State by bandits on Saturday. At least 200 people were reportedly killed and 10,000 displaced in attacks by the hoodlums. One should have to live […]

