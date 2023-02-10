May 29: Buhari approves Transition C’ttee, signs Executive Order 14

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council (PTC), for facilitating and managing the 2023 transition programme. According to a statement by the Director of Information at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey, the panel would be chaired by the SGF, Boss Mustapha, himself. Members of the Committee include Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice. Others were Permanent Secretaries from the following Ministries and Offices: Defence, Interior, Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Permanent Secretaries of Foreign Affairs, Information and Culture, federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Economic and Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), State House, National Security Adviser were also members.

Others were Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector- General of Police, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Director General, State Security Services, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria; and two representatives, to be nominated by the President- elect The Transition Council will be inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Tuesday in his office in Abuja Members of the panel are expected to attend the inauguration in person. Also, the President has signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of the Presidential Transitions. A key feature of the Presidential Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 is the institutionalization of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one Presidential Administration to another, apart of President Buhari’s legacy.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...