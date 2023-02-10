News Top Stories

May 29: Buhari approves Transition C’ttee, signs Executive Order 14

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council (PTC), for facilitating and managing the 2023 transition programme. According to a statement by the Director of Information at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey, the panel would be chaired by the SGF, Boss Mustapha, himself. Members of the Committee include Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice. Others were Permanent Secretaries from the following Ministries and Offices: Defence, Interior, Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Permanent Secretaries of Foreign Affairs, Information and Culture, federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Economic and Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), State House, National Security Adviser were also members.

Others were Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector- General of Police, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Director General, State Security Services, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria; and two representatives, to be nominated by the President- elect The Transition Council will be inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Tuesday in his office in Abuja Members of the panel are expected to attend the inauguration in person. Also, the President has signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of the Presidential Transitions. A key feature of the Presidential Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 is the institutionalization of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one Presidential Administration to another, apart of President Buhari’s legacy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

How some time away inspired Farrah Fawx’s new single ‘Never Thought’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Time was handed the mantle as the healer of all wounds, and it has become a widespread belief and words of comfort offered to those suffering. While time is a significant component in the process of healing and getting through difficult situations, it doesn’t necessarily provide a remedy for the period of waiting. Time will […]
News

Top 5 Benefits of Remote Work

Posted on Author Our Reporters

    You have likely heard that remote workers can work in their PJs, wake up just before they start with work, work from the beach, etc. While these are mostly true, there are also quite a few other benefits of working from the comfort of your home.   Today, we will be taking a […]
News Top Stories

IYC berates Arewa Youths over derogatory comments on Tompolo

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, YENAGOA

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has upbraided the Arewa Youths Assembly over derogatory comments against Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, in his handling of the crude oil surveillance contract awarded to him by the Federal Government.   According to the IYC, despite the vexatious and provocative nature of the comment and threat of protest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica