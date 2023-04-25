May 29: Buhari Sets To Unveil Nigerian Army’s New Regimental Colours Thursday

Ahead of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu inauguration on May 29, President Muhammadu is set to unveil 81 national and regimental colours for the new and operationalized units’ colours of the Nigerian Army.

Buhari made this known in a press conference held on Tuesday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

Nwachukwu while speaking at the Trooping and Presentation of Colors Parade said President Buhari will on Thursday, April 27 unveiled the units’ colour.

The Army spokesperson recalled that the last Trooping and Presentation of Colors Parade for the units was conducted in 2007.

New units have been established and operationalized since, in line with the increasing operational commitments of the army as well as provisions of its extant Order of Battle (ORBAT).

According to the director, he said the colours in the Army have been used in multiple operations in various geopolitical zones as well as foreign countries, hence deserving presentation of new ones.

He further explains, “In line with the traditions, customs and ethics of the Nigerian Army, trooping and presentation of colours parade 2023 will be conducted to retire torn or worn out colours.

“A total of 81 units will, therefore, be participating in the parade; 53 colours will be due for retirement, while 28 will be presented to new units”, he added.

President Muhammadu Buhari, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, will be the special guest of honour being the reviewing officer on Thursday.