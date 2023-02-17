News

May 29: I’ll declare a state of emergency on Delta – Gbagi

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Delta state, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, vowed to declare a a state of emergency on all sectors of the exonomy of the state as from May 29, this year, with prompt payment of pensions, gratuities and other entitlements to workers. Gbagi, the former Minister of State Education, lamented that Nigeria has been plunged into economic quagmire, even as Delta had suffered maladministration since the advent of democracy in 1999. The guber hopeful who was on Delta NUJ platform yesterday in Asaba said if care is not taken, 2023 and beyond will be worse in the history of Nigeria and the state at large. He said, “God will punish any governor who refuses to pay retirees their pension The money in question is what they saved during their 35 years in service but is being stolen. I promise that on the day any worker retires, his or her entitlement cheque will be paid. He maintained that unless the state returns to industrialization, it may be heading for a doom. .

“I will revive Asaba Textile Mill. Through chemical reactions I will produce textiles with thousands of employment being generated from it. We are where we are today because we have neglected industrialization.” He rejected the muslimmuslim ticket and maintained that it is the turn of a Christian President. “It is the turn of a Christian president.

A Muslim president cannot finish for eight years and another Muslim president takes over. It is not the installations of billboards that makes one a better and most accepted candidate for elective odfice”, he said. He said he had been wooed several by the presidenrial candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, to defect to his party to contest the governorship of Delta but he refused. “The party I have chosen is the party of Delta state hence I didn’t follow the Obidients that wanted me to join Labour Party but I told them SDP is a party to beat in Delta and come May 29, this year, I will be sworn in as the governor of the state”, he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Herdsmen attack Alao-Akala’s farm, abduct supervisor

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

…demand N100m Gunmen said to be Fulani herdsmen have invaded a farm belonging to the late former Oyo State Governor Adebayo Alao Akala, kidnapping the supervisor. Christopher Bakare was reportedly kidnapped at TDB farms in Jabata, Surulere Local Government Area on Saturday evening and whisked away to an unknown destination. It was learnt that his […]
News

Court orders PDP to re-examine suit against Buhari, Malami, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take a second look at the suit it filed against President Muhammadu Buhari and some others over the contentious provision of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022. Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered parties in the suit to address his court […]
News

Lawmaker donates N100m to offset WAEC, NECO exam fees

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Chairman, House Committee on Navy and member representing Pankshin/Kanke/ Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau State, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has presented a cheque of N100 million to offset the WAEC and NECO examination fees of indigent students in public and private schools within his constituency. He noted that the initiative was to assist parents of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica