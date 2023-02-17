May 29: I’ll declare a state of emergency on Delta – Gbagi

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Delta state, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, vowed to declare a a state of emergency on all sectors of the exonomy of the state as from May 29, this year, with prompt payment of pensions, gratuities and other entitlements to workers. Gbagi, the former Minister of State Education, lamented that Nigeria has been plunged into economic quagmire, even as Delta had suffered maladministration since the advent of democracy in 1999. The guber hopeful who was on Delta NUJ platform yesterday in Asaba said if care is not taken, 2023 and beyond will be worse in the history of Nigeria and the state at large. He said, “God will punish any governor who refuses to pay retirees their pension The money in question is what they saved during their 35 years in service but is being stolen. I promise that on the day any worker retires, his or her entitlement cheque will be paid. He maintained that unless the state returns to industrialization, it may be heading for a doom. .

“I will revive Asaba Textile Mill. Through chemical reactions I will produce textiles with thousands of employment being generated from it. We are where we are today because we have neglected industrialization.” He rejected the muslimmuslim ticket and maintained that it is the turn of a Christian President. “It is the turn of a Christian president.

A Muslim president cannot finish for eight years and another Muslim president takes over. It is not the installations of billboards that makes one a better and most accepted candidate for elective odfice”, he said. He said he had been wooed several by the presidenrial candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, to defect to his party to contest the governorship of Delta but he refused. “The party I have chosen is the party of Delta state hence I didn’t follow the Obidients that wanted me to join Labour Party but I told them SDP is a party to beat in Delta and come May 29, this year, I will be sworn in as the governor of the state”, he said.

