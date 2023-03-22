May 29: I’m eager to go, Buhari tells outgoing American envoy, Leonard

As his eight years two-term tenure as Nigerian President winds down, President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is eager to leave in order to tend to his private business in his Daura home of Katsina State. Buhari, who also hailed Nigerians for their display of political vibrancy and maturity at the recent general elections, said this yesterday in response to a question posed to him by the outgoing American Ambassador to Nigeria, Beth Leonard. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari had told the outgoing diplomat that he planned to be a “big landlord” back at home, working his farms and tending his more than 300 animals. Justifying his stance, Buhari said: “I am eager to go.” President said given the chance of a free and fair election as well as non-interference as was witnessed on February 25th and March 18 elections, Nigerians have proved to be capable of deciding who leads them without anyone telling them what to do. While expressing satisfaction with remarkable passion towards democracy exhibited by Nigerians through the choices they made in the Presidential, National Assembly and the subsequent Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, he said Nigeria’s democracy has truly matured. He said: “People are realising their power. Given the chance of a free and fair vote, nobody can tell them what to do. “I am unhappy that some candidates lost in the election. But I am inspired by the fact that voters were able to make their own decision, to decide who won and who lost.”
Related Articles
LCCI: Cash crisis limiting 80% business transactions
As Nigerians await the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)’s position on the cash scarcity nationwide, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has reminded the relevant authorities that the is currently being held down by 80 per cent as the bulk of transactions via physical exchange of the naira is done at that percentage. President […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Abiodun wants NIS to create more passport offices in Ogun
Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday called for the establishment of more passport offices to ease the collection of passports in the state in view of its status as Nigeria’s industrial capital. Abiodun specifically said the state deserves to have at least four passport offices, each in Ilaro, Abeokuta, Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode. The governor spoke […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Spotify Premium launches exciting offer for Nigerian users
This is the best time for Nigerian music lovers as Spotify is launching new offers for its free and first-time users to enjoy the benefits of a premium account. Starting from May 26, Spotify Premium is offering three months free to eligible free and first time-users for the individual premium plan. Spotify Premium gives subscribers […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)