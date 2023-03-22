May 29: I’m eager to go, Buhari tells outgoing American envoy, Leonard

As his eight years two-term tenure as Nigerian President winds down, President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is eager to leave in order to tend to his private business in his Daura home of Katsina State. Buhari, who also hailed Nigerians for their display of political vibrancy and maturity at the recent general elections, said this yesterday in response to a question posed to him by the outgoing American Ambassador to Nigeria, Beth Leonard. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari had told the outgoing diplomat that he planned to be a “big landlord” back at home, working his farms and tending his more than 300 animals. Justifying his stance, Buhari said: “I am eager to go.” President said given the chance of a free and fair election as well as non-interference as was witnessed on February 25th and March 18 elections, Nigerians have proved to be capable of deciding who leads them without anyone telling them what to do. While expressing satisfaction with remarkable passion towards democracy exhibited by Nigerians through the choices they made in the Presidential, National Assembly and the subsequent Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, he said Nigeria’s democracy has truly matured. He said: “People are realising their power. Given the chance of a free and fair vote, nobody can tell them what to do. “I am unhappy that some candidates lost in the election. But I am inspired by the fact that voters were able to make their own decision, to decide who won and who lost.”

