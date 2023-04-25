News

May 29: I’m Ready For The Task Ahead, Tinubu Assures Nigerians

Ahead of his inauguration on May 29, President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that he is ready for the task ahead.

Tinubu, who returned to the country on Monday evening after about a month trip to Paris, France, also said he is strong and happy to be back. Speaking to the crowd at the airport, the President-elect said: “I’m happy to be back. I have rested, I’m refreshed and I’m ready for the task ahead.” “Forget about what the rumour mill may have told you.

I’m strong, very strong.” Asked about his plans for the country, he said he had been consulting and planning with a view to putting together a strong team so he could hit the ground running once he assumes office on May 29.

Tinubu was received by a mammoth crowd of enthusiastic associates and supporters who thronged the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja where his plane touched down. The former Lagos governor was accompanied by his wife, Senator Remi Tinubu, and son, Seyi Tinubu.

Among those at the airport to receive him were Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as well as Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Abubakar Sani-Bello (Niger), former Borno State Governor Ali Modu Sheriff.

