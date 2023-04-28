May 29: Mbah inaugurates Transition C’ttee

Ahead of the May 29 takeoff of his administration, the governor-elect of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has inaugurated a 64- man Transition Committee, charging them to produce an implementable action plan in line with his manifesto for the transformation of the state. This was even as the foremost political economist and management expert, Prof. Pat Utomi, lauded the vision and imagination of the governor- elect, saying they were capable of powering a new Enugu State to fruition. Speaking at the ceremony, which took place at the Old Government Lodge, Enugu, yesterday, Mbah said:

“The people of Enugu State chose us, believing that we are going to take them through a consequential journey of growth, development, and greatness. We also chose you because we believe that with your expertise, we are able to reduce this journey to an empirical and verifiable roadmap. “So, we have taken the view of what Enugu can achieve in the next four to eight years. “As you also know, Enugu has always played a consequential role in the developmental trajectory of this country.

“And it is our hope that with the vision and dreams that we have, Enugu State can take back that preeminent position that she has always played in the development of this country. “We have conceived a growth plan that is ambitious both in the econom- ic and social indicators. “Therefore, we talked about growing the economy from the current level of $4.4 billion to $30 billion. “We talked about making sure that we achieve a zero percent rate in our poverty headcount index. We talked about making Enugu State the preferred destination for investment, business, tourism, and living. “We talked about unpacking the skills of the youths in digital technology so that the administration is able to equip a minimum of 40,000 youths in digital technology and a minimum of 10,000 youths in practical skills yearly.”