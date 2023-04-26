News

May 29: Otti Tasks Inauguration C’ttee On Ceremony

Abia State Governor-Elect, Dr Alex Otti, has charged the 75-man inauguration committee he set up to ensure a perfect handover ceremony on May 29. Otti gave the charge when he announced the appointment of a group of prominent Abia citizens as members of his inauguration committee.

The committee is led by Iheanacho Obioma, the state campaign coordinator of Alex Otti Campaign Organisation. The inauguration committee has eight sub-committees with the following persons as their heads -Chief Mike Akpara as the Head of finance Committee; Mrs Betty Emeka Obasi IV &Programme; Austin Okezie Meregini (Ugolee) Venue Committee.

Others are Mrs Victoria Onwubiko, Logistics; Chief Victor Ikeji, Head of Protocol; Mac Donald Uba, Security; Mr Kazie Uko (Media & Publicity) and Entertainment Committee.

