May 29: Tinubu Moves Out Of Private Home Ahead Of Swearing-In

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has reportedly relocated from his private residence in the Asokoro area of Abuja to a temporary official resident.

Festus Keyanmo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council Spokesmanwho made this known via his official Twitter handle said Tinubu has arrived at the Defense House in Maitama, which will be his official residence until May 29th.

He wrote, “The President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABATearlier today arrived at the Defence House Maitama, Abuja which is the official residence of all President-elects before they move into the Villa after inauguration.

“Whilst there, he’ll get daily security briefings and he’ll go through the dress rehearsal for inauguration. May 29th loading.”

President Muhammadu Buhari who is serving out his second concluding tenure will be handling the batton of presidency to Tinubu.

The official residence which is located in the heart of Abuja was reportedly to have been recently renovated to befit the standard of the next president.

The residence should feature state-of-the-art security to accommodate a president-in-waiting as he prepares for his upcoming duties as the nation’s new leader.

Many Nigerians are hopeful that his administration and regime will bring about positive changes and progress, and that his tenure will be marked by transparency, accountability and good governance as the nation eagerly awaits Tinubu’s May 29 inauguration.