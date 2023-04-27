May 29: Tinubu’s Performance Will Shock Haters – Campaign Council

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will astound those who are opposed to his ascension with his performance after his inauguration on May 29 as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This assertion was made by Prince Preye Aganaba, the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) Coordinator for the Bayelsa State.

Aganaba, a founding member of the APC in Bayelsa, also forecast that after the administration’s accomplishments, those criticizing the President-elect will shout his praises.

He noted that the majority of those who were criticizing Tinubu were doing it out of ignorance, while others who knew Tinubu but decided to be hostile to him were doing so out of envy.

He added that the former Governor of Lagos State was renowned for getting things done quickly and expressed confidence that he would disappoint his adversaries with his performance.

He said, “The President-elect has always been a celebrated performer whether in his public or private practice. He has the capacity and will display that capacity from May 29th after his inauguration.

“We are confident that Tinubu will disappoint his enemies. He will surely reposition the country and usher in an era of economic turnaround and rapid development of Nigeria. We know him and we know he can assemble a team that will make us proud.