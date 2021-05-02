News Top Stories

May 30: MASSOB announces sit-at-home to mark Biafra day

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has declared May 30th, a sit-at-home day in commemoration of this year’s Biafra day celebration.

 

This was contained in a statement signed by the group’s National Director of Information, Comrade Samuel Edeson and made available to our correspondent. The statement read in part: We shall never change the ordinances of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the leader of Biafra nation.

 

Ojukwu declared the Republic of Biafra with the consent and full support of the elders and the people of Biafra on May 30th, 1967. “MASSOB therefore has no intention or plan to observe the anniversary celebration of our fatherland on any other date except on May 30th because May 30th is sacrosanct and sacred to the Biafra ideal.”

 

The separatist group urged the people to observe special prayers and supplication for the Biafran fallen heroes who had paid the supreme price in the theatre of war or in the hands of the Nigerian security forces or Nigerian terror organization like the Boko Haram and the killer Fulani herdsmen.

 

“MASSOB directs all markets, schools, banks and all other public offices in Biafra land to observe the sit-athome exercise as a mark of respect for our fatherland,” the statement read

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

UN, EU, Biden condemn attacks on protesters

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The United Nations (UN), European Union (EU) and other world leaders have condemned Tuesday’s killing of unarmed protesters by the Nigerian Army in Lagos, calling for an end to police brutality and attack on #EndSARS protesters in the country.   The United Nations Secretary- General, António Guterres, in a statement issued yesterday, said he is […]
News

US election: Biden moves forward, names longtime adviser chief of staff

Posted on Author Reporter

  President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday named longtime adviser Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff, his first major appointment, as he builds his administration regardless of whether President Donald Trump accepts the election results. Klain, 59, served as Biden’s chief of staff when he was vice president under President Barack Obama and […]
News Top Stories

No fuel price hike for now, NNPC BACKTRACKS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Taiwo Hassan

OPS: Removal of fuel subsidy best for Nigeria’s economy The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said it would maintain its current ex-depot price of petrol until the ongoing engagement with organised labour was concluded. Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, who made this known on Friday in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica