May 30: MASSOB announces sit-at-home to mark Biafra Day

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have declared May 30th, a sit-at-home day in commemoration of this year’s Biafra Day celebration.
This was contained in a statement signed by the group’s National Director of Information, Comrade Samuel Edeson and made available to our correspondent.
The statement read in part: “We shall never change the ordinances of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the leader of Biafra nation. Ojukwu declared the Republic of Biafra with the consent and full support of the elders and the people of Biafra on May 30th 1967.
“MASSOB therefore has no intention or plan to observe the anniversary celebration of our fatherland on any other date except on May 30th because May 30th is sacrosanct and sacred to the Biafra ideal.”
The separatist group urged the people to observe special prayers and supplication for the Biafran fallen heroes who had paid the supreme price in the theatre of war or in the hands of the Nigerian security forces or Nigerian terror organisation like the Boko Haram and the killer Fulani herdsmen.

