May and Baker renews certification for WHO pre-qualification

Going by ongoing preparations, May and Baker Nigeria Plc is set to receive the re-certification of the World Health Organisation (WHO) pre-qualification. Also, the Managing Director of May and Baker Nigeria Plc, Nnamdi Okafor who disclosed this in Lagos recently, said the although, the company was pre-qualified by the WHO in 2014, it is due for re-certification. Okafor disclosed this in Lagos recently, during the launch of Malact, a new antimalarial medication produced from the stables of May and Baker Nigeria Plc.

The WHO prequalification is a systematic process to determine the capacity of a manufacturer to produce a product of consistent quality in accordance with international standards and WHO/UNFPA specifications.

The purpose is to ensure the availability of affordable products that are safe and effective to use. He said, “We expect to have the final inspection by first quarter of next year. “The first one is the certification of the facility and then the pre-qualification of the product: ante retroviral drug.

“We have got a letter from WHO that our drug have proven to work as well as the Gold standard. Overall by the end of the third quarter of next year we should have got the pre- qualification.” According to Okafor, the goal is for the company to be able to participate and tender in Global Funds and other international organisations that bring money into Nigeria, to get the attention of a lot of global procurement agencies, having demonstrated that it could manufacture in line with best practice.

Based on this trend, Okafor said Sanofi, a pharmaceutical company operating in Nigeria was “already manufacturing five products from the plant of May and Baker Nigeria Plc; and Bayer is almost trying to conclude another group of products for contract manufacturing with us.”

