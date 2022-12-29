May & Baker: Vaccine production facility under Biovaccines set for 2023

Against the background of ensuring medicine security, May & Baker has said that the groundbreaking ceremony for vaccine production facility in the country will happen before the second quarter of 2023. The Managing Director of May & Baker, Mr Patrick Ajah disclosed this during the 2022 end of year media luncheon, which held in the company’s headquarters in Ikeja recently. Giving the details of background to the Biovarcines project, which is the Joint Venture between May & Baker and the Federal Government for local production of vaccines, Ajah said, “On September 14, 2022, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the first part of the MOU of Biovaccines with the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) for the supply of routine immunisation vaccines.

“This is the first/major step towards vaccine production in Nigeria, as this allows Biovaccines to commence the engagement with the chosen technology transfer partners and subsequently initiate the design and construction of the greenfield project.” Consequently, Ajah said May & Baker was optimistic that the groundbreaking ceremony for the vaccine production facility will happen before Q2 of 2023.” Highlighting the company’s top priorities for 2023, Ajah said May & Baker recently installed two new liquid lines to ensure it can meet the demand for both internal and external liquid preparations.

“Presently we are in the process of completing and commissioning our new multi-million Naira, Lily Water factory and have procured state-of-theart- water bottling and purification machines that will enhance top notch production and packaging of bottled water.” According to the managing director, the Lily Water factory when completed would have the capacity to meet the current demands for the May & Baker brand of water with room for improvement in the near future while plans are also in place for expansion as the case may be. Similatly, Ajah said the company will be making significant investments in new machines for its Paracetamol plant and the Pharmacentre to ensure “we are able to meet our growing demands both for new and existing products.”

Rising male infertility

In the area of rising male infertility in the country and the associated social problems resulting from that medical condition, the managing director of May & Baker, said the company recently launched an antimalarial drug Artelum Combo and two nature care products for male fertility (D-MAN) and pain (BOSLAN).

Ajah while noting that pain is a growing issue in sub-Saharan Africa and that male infertility is on the rise, said, “May & Baker’s ability to tackle these two critical areas is consistent with our commitment in supporting health for all with our natural products that are effective, safe, accessible, and affordable.

Investment in R&D

He said, “We will continue to invest in research and development to ensure we continue to proactively identify and introduce innovative products that help address some of the health challenges of our people in line with our vision, mission, and core values.”

Social responsibility

Through the course of 2022, Ajah said May&Baker contributed/donated life-saving medicines to several non governmental organisations (NGOs) for community health programmes and medical outreaches. “We have supported and donated various items to the less privileged including the School for the Blind and Orphanages, while also rendering our steadfast support to various associations, and meaningful causes such as gender-based violence, support for medical outreaches especially to victims of the recent flood disasters, etc.

“Our partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment is ongoing and our Nature Care division with its natural products, has also supported sickle cell patients through donations and medical support for NGOs that manage such conditions.”

