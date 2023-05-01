May Day: 1.6m Households Get N10,000 Each From FG Bi-Monthly

President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has claimed that the total number of 1.6 million poor households benefit from the bi-monthly payment of #10,000 each as part of the plan to mitigate suffering amongst the citizens.

The Federal Government made this known on Monday in a statement issued by Chris Ngige, Minister for Labour, Employment during the 2023 International worker’s Day celebrations at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

According to Ngige, “In 2016, President Muhammadu Buhari launched the National Social Investment Programme, currently the largest of such programmes in Africa and one of the largest in the world.

“The National Social Register of Poor and Vulnerable Nigerians (NSR) now has 32.6 million persons from more than 7 million poor and vulnerable households, identified across 708 Local Government areas, 8,723 wards and 86,610 communities across the 36 states of the country and the FCT.

“From this number, 1.6 million poor and vulnerable households (comprising more than eight million individuals in 45,744 communities from 5,483 Wards of 557 LGAs in 35 states and the FCT are currently benefiting from the Conditional Cash Transfer programme, which pays a bimonthly stipend of N10,000 per household.” He added.

The Minister also noted that, the regime’s efforts towards the improvement of the living conditions of Nigerians.

“Not forgetting the Housing Sector, the Family Homes Fund Limited incorporated by the Federal Government of Nigeria in September 2016, is the implementing agency for the Buhari Administration’s National Social Housing scheme.

Hey further explains, “More than two thousand (2,000) hectares of land with titled documents have been given by 24 states under the Buhari administration’s Social Housing programme, which can accommodate about 65,000 new homes.

“Under the National Social Housing programme, Nigerians will be given at least 15 years with a monthly payment at a six per cent interest rate to pay for each housing unit.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria provides an N200 billion financing facility, guaranteed by the FGN. States like Enugu, Nassarawa, Delta, and Kano have benefitted their workers from the scheme,” he noted.