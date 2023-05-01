News

May Day: Benue Workers Facing Difficulties Over Non-Payment Of Salaries -Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has commended workers in the state for remaining undaunted and faithful to their jobs in spite of the harsh economic environment.

This is contained in a solidarity message to the workers as they mark the 2023 Workers Day. The message was signed by Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Nathaniel Ikyur, in Makurdi.

He said the last eight years had been challenging, but that the workers have kept the wheel of the state alive. He said: “As we celebrate this year’s workers day, I sincerely express my solidarity and appreciation to the hard-working men and women of the Benue State civil service who keep our economy running and our society functioning smoothly.

“The past years have been challenging for all of us and I know that many of you have faced difficult circumstances and uncertainties in your work places like payment of salaries and other allowances.”

“The situation has been worsened by insecurity in the state; yet you adapt to new working conditions and navigate a rapidly changing economic landscape.”

The governor further said that the workers had persevered and shown incredible resilience; adding that their dedication and commitment to their jobs and our communities are an inspiration to all.

