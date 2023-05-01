May Day: CAN Tasks Govt, Employers On prioritising Workers’ Welfare

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on government at all levels and employers to prioritise the welfare of workers and ensure all workers under their payroll were treated with dignity and respect.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in a message to commemorate this year’s Workers’ Day celebration on Monday in Abuja, commended the invaluable contributions of Nigerian workers to Nigeria’s growth and development and urged them to make sure they continue to uphold the dignity of labour.

He said: “We commend the resilience, dedication, and hard work of Nigerian workers, who have continued to drive the economy forward despite the numerous challenges facing the nation.

“We recognize the sacrifices they make daily to ensure that their families and the nation at large have a better future.

“As Christians, we believe that work is not just a means of earning a living but also a means of fulfilling our God-given purpose on earth.

“We, therefore, encourage all Nigerian workers to continue to approach their work with diligence, excellence, and integrity, knowing that their labour is not in vain.

“We also want to use this occasion to express our solidarity with Nigerian workers who have been adversely affected by the current economic situation.

“So, we call on the government and employers to ensure that workers are treated with dignity and respect and provided with decent working conditions, fair wages, and job security.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria is committed to working with stakeholders to promote the welfare and well-being of Nigerian workers and will continue to advocate for policies and programs that will enhance their productivity, skills, and job opportunities.”