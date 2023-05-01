News

May Day: CSO Commends Nigerian Workers, Demands Improved Welfare

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Workers across the globe today, celebrate International Workers Day, the Campaign for Democracy (CD) has joined Nigerian workers in commemorating the special day.

The group in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Olufemi Lawson, salute Nigerian workers in various sectors.

It said, “We specially recognize the role that Nigerian workers have been playing, in keeping our nation together and ensuring our progress, despite the challenges, that they face, from forces of oppression, spreading across every sector of the country.

“As Nigeria moves towards the transition to a new government under the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the CD, is demanding, that the welfare of Nigerian Workers, should be at the centre of its economic and social policies.

“This no doubt, will play a fundamental role, in our nation’s productivity and of course, ensure the actualization of the agenda of the incoming administration.

“We also congratulate the New Leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led by Comrade Joe Ajeiro, as we sincerely hope, that his emergence, will signpost, of a new dawn for Nigeria Workers, especially in their struggle, for an increased take-home pay, as against the currently applicable “poverty wage” called Minimum wage for workers in the country.

“Finally, We strongly believe, that the pathway to our progress as a country, is by honouring the dignity of labour, not only in words, but deeds, not only once a year, but every day.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

