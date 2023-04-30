News

May Day: FG Revalidates Eagle Square For Workers

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Federal Government has revalidated the permit for organised labour to make use of the Eagle Square for the 2023 workers day celebration and parade.

The revalidation was done after the swift intervention of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige on yesterday in Abuja, upon getting the information through the media that the Federal Government disapproved of the NLC using the Eagle Square for the annual May Day parade, for reasons bordering on the preparation of the venue for the May 29 inauguration of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a statement signed by Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Olajide Oshundun, Ngige on receiving the report, had immediately contacted his colleague, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello, who blamed the development on some overzealous officials, acting without his authority, as well as minor communication gap between the FCDA, the Federal Government Transition Committee and the NLC.

The statement partly reads: “It was actually the contractor handling the renovation of the Eagle Square, Julius Berger that informed the Transition Committee for the handover ceremony that they erected their equipment even before last Thursday when the Nigerian Army used the venue for an event attended by the President.

“Consequently, the FCT Minister assured the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment that the place is available for NLC to use on May 1, which is the workers day. “This May Day is the last in the life of this administration. The NLC parade belongs to everybody, including government, diplomatic missions, international organisations, organised labour and affiliate unions and members of the public.

The President, Ministers and others cannot shut themselves out. The Eagle Square is still available for all these individuals. “All invited people should make themselves available for the parade at Eagle Square, most especially the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), the diplomatic missions and the international partners.

“The Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment has been in touch with the leadership of organised Labour led by Comrade Joe Ajaero and has briefed them on these developments and equally extended the apologies of the Honourable Minister of FCT for the unintended embarrassment occasioned by the action of their officials, who misinterpreted the general intention and work plan of one month of Messrs Julius Berger, the company in charge of the renovation of the Eagle Square for the May29 inauguration to also include the May 1, 2023.

“The FCT Administration has promised to give all necessary material support to make the event hitch-free and successful, while the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment wishes all Nigerian Workers a blissful Workers day on May 1.”

Bukola

Related Articles
News

World Bank pulls out of salary payment for Ajaokuta Steel staff

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Indications emerged at the weekend, that staff of Ajaokuta Steel Complex, working in Mining Cadastral Office, will face serious financial crisis beginning from January 2021.   That is following the news that the World Bank paying their salaries has informed the country of its decision of pulling out of the gesture from January next year. […]
News

Electoral Bill: INEC needs to roll-out the guidelines in earnest –Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Act contains progressive provision – INEC It’ll bring Nigeria closer to having free, fair election – Saraki IPAC: It’ll reduce challenges facing conduct of elections The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki and Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), have reacted to the Electoral Act […]
News

#ENDSARS: Sanwo-Olu addresses Lekki Toll Gate protesters

Posted on Author Reporter

*Protesters block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu is at the Lekki Toll Gate Plaza where he is currently addressing a large gathering of ENDSARS protesters, who have shutdown the area. The ENDSARS protesters had stormed the toll plaza located in a highbrow area of Lagos early in the morning thus […]

Leave a Comment