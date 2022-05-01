News

May Day: Kalu salutes workers

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has applauded Nigerian workers for their contributions to national development.

Describing workers as the bedrock of Nigeria’s economy, Kalu urged the labour force to sustain their productivity in a bid to build a prosperous nation.

While tasking the political class to make the welfare of workers a top priority in the policy thrust of government at all levels, the former governor noted that workers deserve the support of stakeholders in the organised private sector and public sector, adding  that the working conditions of workers must be encouraging in order to maximize their  productivity.

In a goodwill message, Kalu commended workers for their hard work, sacrifice and resilience.

He said: “I congratulate workers across the country on the occasion of this year’s labour day.

“Workers are the bedrock of the economy.

“The role of the labour force in building a productive nation cannot be undermined.

“Workers should be respected and as such, deserve good working conditions.

“The political class and employers must embrace workers as strategic partners in nation building.”

The former governor admonished workers to demonstrate best global practices in their endaevours, stressing that employers and employees must work harmoniously in achieving common goals.

 

