May Day: NLC Lagos Lauds SanwoOlu, Asks Him For More

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Lagos State chapter, has lauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for putting the interest of workers in the state in the front burner of his open-door policies.

State NLC Chairman, Mrs Funmi Sessi, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday described Sanwo-Olu as a father figure to the workers.

Sessi spoke ahead of the commemoration of Workers Day, marked annually on May 1, with the 2023 theme being; Workers’ Rights and Socio-economic Justice.”

She also described the governor as one who had the fear of God in him and is patient. “This is the first time ever that a sitting governor will donate hectares of land to the workers to build a workers’ village.”

