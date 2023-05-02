May Day: ‘Workers Poorer Under Higher Minimum Wage’

The declining welfare of Nigerian workers despite an increase in minimum wage from N18,000 to N30,000 form the basis on which organised labour anchored its Workers’ Day address in Lagos yesterday.

Specifically, addressing workers at Onikan Stadium in Lagos as part of activities to mark the day, the Chairman, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Gbenga Ekundayo, said though workers’ salaries and wages had improved in the last couple of years, their standard of living has, unfortunately, deteriorated.

Ekundayo, while encouraging the workers to remain resilient even in the face of obvious hardship, advises them to speak out and remain united so as to defeat the common evil waging war against them. According to him, “the reason is, the level of increase we have in salaries and wages is not commensurate with the level of inflation that we have in the country.

“Workers have not fared well enough over time and we need that to change, go – ing forward. “Also, this year, we will only continue to encourage workers to continue to speak out, bind together, so that we can struggle and have the gains together to emancipate ourselves from the claws of those bad employers.

“This is so that we can gain more for ourselves and improve our lives and lives of our families.’’ The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, pledged to continue to provide basic needs of citizens and the right kind of leadership anchored on transparency and accountability.

He said: “We will continue to prioritise the payment of workers’ salaries and emoluments in addition to improving their welfare generally.”