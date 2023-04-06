May Nigeria’s oil wells run dry!

With vast arable land, clement weather and sufficient rainfall which are conducive to the growth and bounteous yields of diverse annual and perennial cash crops; and a rich repository of diverse minerals, bodies of water, flora and fauna, Nigeria stands out as a cardinal beneficiary of nature’s favouritism.

This is enough to say that Nigeria is naturally imbued with the potentials of feeding herself and equally becoming a global food basket as well as an agro wealth giant. Agriculture is Nigeria’s natural area of comparative advantage. It is not in doubt that the peoples of Nigeria focused on agriculture and achieved sustainable livelihood years before the advent of the colonialists and till the so-called political independence of Nigeria in 1960. In fact, as early as 1870, farmers had started exploiting new frontiers in farming by experimenting on the viability and adaptability of important foreign crops like cocoa to the Nigeria soil. According to William Arthur Lewis in his book: ‘Tropical Development, 1880 – 1913: Studies in Economic Progress’: “The earliest cocoa farms in Nigeria were in Bonny and Calabar in the 1870s.

In 1880, a cocoa farm was established in Lagos … thereafter, planting of the tree expanded in Western Nigeria.” (2010; Taylor & Francis). With time, Nigeria became the fourth largest exporter of cocoa globally; the groundnut pyramids in Kano and other parts of northern Nigeria became both tourist attractions and symbols of food and economic security in Nigeria; just as the palm oil from the palm plantations in the East complemented the cocoa houses and groundnut pyramids to sustain Nigeria’s agro-exports and viable economy.

All these and more, culminated in the food security and robust and clean economy of Nigeria in that golden era. Good things, they say, do not last! While Nigeria basked in the euphoria of the exploits and fresh inroads in the field of agriculture which espoused positive industry with a nexus between work and wealth, Shell-BP discovered oil in commercial quantities in Oloibiri and other parts of Nigeria in 1956. In the 1970s, the breakthrough in oil exploration became explosive with the apparent gluts and humongous oil revenue which offered Nigerian leaders funds that had no correlation with work.

The then Nigerian Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon allegedly announced that: “Nigeria’s problem was not money, but how to spend money”. This was at a time when there was a lack of medical facilities, basic public utilities and accessible roads in over 99% of the country’s land area! I have no cheers over the existing oil wells in Nigeria and the recent discovery of new oil wells in Nasarawa State because it was the discovery and exploration of oil in Nigeria that killed Nigerians’ focus on and interests in agriculture and even in diligent work; enthroned a culture of corruption where administrators of public trust were locked in a fratricidal looting competition while the masses honour the highest looters with titles and awards. That was the foundation of corruption which has rendered Nigeria practically impotent.

The major problems of an oil-dependent economy as we have in Nigeria is that the economy, budget implementation and fiscal plans are oftentimes subjects of oil market expediency. In other words, non-diversification of Nigeria’s economy makes it vulnerable to the cyclical ups and downs of the international oil market which are completely out of the control of the country’s economic managers. The effect of low crude oil price in the international market that started in 2015 as well as the low production in Nigeria that occurred largely as a result of vandalisation of oil facilities in the oil bearing region of the Niger Delta cannot be discountenanced.

We are conversant with fluctuations in crude prices which often fall below the budget benchmark. Beyond indeterminate fluctuations and lack of control, the Nigerian oil-dependent economy has two life-threatening challenges facing it. The first problem is the rapid depletion of the Nigerian crude oil reserves which, pundits predict, will be exhausted in 25 years. In a speech at a labour conference in 2017, President Buhari, who has doubled as Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum since November, 2015, warned that Nigeria will run out of its prized oil reserves in the next 25 to 30 years! The second problem is the global concern over the negative impacts of the use of fossil fuels on man and his environment. This concern has made leading cities and countries of the world to join the Fossil Fuel Phase-out Programme with plans to ban the use of fossil fuels.

Pursuant to this, automobile companies are producing electric and solar automobiles. The import of this scenario is that whichever comes first in time, a period when oil will have no relevance to our economy is inevitably imminent! The fact that unlike oil, farm produce has both domestic and global utility compels the need for radical attention to agriculture. It is high time Nigeria turned to the treasures on the surface and beneath her expansive arable land mass through intensive mechanized agriculture and modern mining to create food, jobs and wealth for the prosperity of the country and her people.

Like this: Like Loading...