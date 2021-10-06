Sports

Mayor of Florence apologises to Osimhen over racist abuse

The Mayor of Florence Dario Nardella has apologised to Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, Cameroon midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly for the racist slur aimed at them by a section of Fiorentina’s supporters.

 

The three African stars played crucial roles to help Napoli come from a goal defOsimhen  icit to earn a 2-1 win over their hosts on Sunday evening. Osimhen’s brilliant run of scoring in five consecutive games was halted inside the Artemio Franchi Stadium, but the Super Eagles ace won the penalty from which Napoli equalised. Frustrated Fiorentina fans aimed monkey chants at Osimhen and others, with the 22-year-old ignoring them for the most part.

 

He would later take to his social media account to express his disgust concerning the incident. Writing on his Twitter handle, Mayor Nardella offered his city’s apology to Osimhen and his African brothers.

