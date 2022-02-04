Arts & Entertainments

Mayorkun : I’d love to collaborate with Drake, Eminem

Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, says he would love to collaborate with Drake and Eminem, two glob- al music heavyweights. The 27-year-old songwriter disclosed this during a recent chat with ‘That Grape Juice‘. This was after he delivered an electrifying performance of ‘Holy Father’, his latest single, featuring Victony.

During the chat, Mayorkun spoke about his relationship with Davido, ‘Back In Office,‘ his latest album, and his dream collaborations with Drake and Eminem. On who have inspired him, the singer said, “Bob Marley and King Sunny Ade are t h e people I listen to then. If you talk about now, I would say Davido and Wizkid.” Speaking further, Mayorkun said: “Davido has inspired me as a musician and human being. I lived with him for like two-three years. He is like my big bro.” “He has inspired the way I write and how I move in the music industry,” he added.

On his dream collaborations, the singer mentioned the Canadian rapper and singer while stating that “everybody wants to work with Drake.” “Eminem too, for some weird reason,” he added. Since his discovery by Davido in 2016, Mayorkun has continued to enjoy fame in the Nigerian music scene. The DMW signee has also scooped several awards including the ‘Next Rated’ artiste at the 2018 edition of The Headies as well as ‘Artiste of the Year’ back in 2017.

 

