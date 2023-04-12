Arts & Entertainments

Mayorkun Shows Off His Girlfriend On IG (Photo)

Nigerian singer, Adewale Mayowa, popularly known as Mayorkun, has finally made his relationship public as he shows off his girlfriend on social media.

Sometime in 2022, Mayorkun posted a love video online with Cocainna, a Nigerian popular dancer, and many neitizens got confused if she was his girlfriend or if he was just featuring her in his music videos.

Today, being 12th of March 2023, Mayorkun captivates his fans with photos and videos of his lover on his verified Snapchat story with an adorable caption confirming his relationship.

However, the singer is yet to officially declare her on his more popular social media platforms, but he was able to share the photos and videos on Snapchat as his girlfriend.

