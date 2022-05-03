Mayweather storms Abuja ahead of the skies of Dubai fight

Floyd Mayweather would be making his first ever visit to the African continent when he storms Abuja on Friday ahead of his ring return at the skies of Dubai on May 14. Mayweather’s trip was confirmed yesterday in Lagos by his close ally Keane Anis who is in charge of his international tours. A very excited Anis, a Nigerian further disclosed that the boxing legend may also breeze into Lagos before hitting Dubai for the fight. Anis said Mayweather would address the press in Abuja and could also pay a courtesy call on Sports minister Sunday Dare. He said the Mayweather visit would go a long way in promoting boxing not just in the country but the African continent. “This is all about promoting the game, inspiring the youths and all that,” Anis stated. He stressed that Mayweather has all along been looking forward to visiting Africa even as he added that it is great for that to be actualized now. “I hope he gets a rousing reception in the country,” Anis said. Interestingly, only 30 seats are available at the helipad where the fight against Dangerous Don Moore would be held. Tickets are however available for viewers via www. globaltitans.com and on live_now.com

