Mayweather to fight Logan Paul in Miami in June

Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight against Logan Paul is back on, with the fight now scheduled to take place on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Mayweather, a five-weight world champion with a 50-0 record, was originally due to take on YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul in February, reports Sky Sports.

Announcing the fight on Instagram, Mayweather wrote: “Me and Logan Paul will be fighting at the Hardrock Stadium.

“@mayweatherpromotions @fanmio and @showtimeboxing have come together to bring an epic Event!!!

“Tickets will be going on sale next week.”

Mayweather last fought professionally in August 2017 when he stopped UFC star Conor McGregor in the 10th round. It was McGregor’s first – and, to date, only – professional boxing match.

Mayweather also took on Japanese kickboxer and mixed martial artist Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition match in December 2018, recording a first-round knockout.

Paul has only one fight on his record, a split-decision loss to fellow YouTuber KSI in November 2019.

His younger brother Jake has had more success, boasting three wins from three bouts – his latest coming when he knocked out Ben Askren in the first round earlier this month.

