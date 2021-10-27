Metro & Crime

Maza-Kuka Killings: Vigilance group kills district head, brother in reprisal

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Following the recent attack by armed bandits that claimed the lives of 18 persons and the abduction of several others in Mazakuka in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, the Vigilance Group of Maza-Kuka launched a reprisal attack on Adogon Malam village and killed the District Head. A source who pleaded anonymity disclosed in a telephone chat that it was a reprisal attack on the Adogon Malam village which is a Fulani dominated community not too far from Maza-Kuka According to the source, the District Head, Alhaji Saidu Abubakar and his younger brother, Alhaji Salihu Abubakar were killed by the vigilances from Maza- Kuka.

The source added that the vigilance in their numbers stormed Adogon Malam around 10:00 am of that same Monday killing their District head alongside his brother in cold blood. The source further called on security agencies, the state and Federal Governments to as a matter of urgency investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book before the crisis escalates to an uncontrollable stage. Findings have it that the people of Maza- Kuka suspected that only their tribe was being targeted while the Fulanis were being shielded as they were not affected during the attack by the purported Fulani armed men

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Okebukola turns 70, bows out of varsity system

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

He’s a rare God’s gift to LASU, Nigeria, says VC Management of Lagos State University (LASU) yesterday described Distinguished Professor Peter Okebukola as an absolute force of nature, a transformative leader and trailblazer, and an unfathomably loyal ‘staff’, whose dedication and unalloyed commitment to the service of the institution in the face of more prestigious […]
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums kill Customs officer in Jigawa, steal rifles

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Police in Jigawa have confirmed that hoodlums shot dead a Customs officer and injured one other in Ringim Local Government Area of the state. The Police Spokesman in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Dutse on Monday. Jinjiri said the hoodlums allegedly attacked the officers while on routine […]
Metro & Crime

16 Brigade donates palliatives to host community

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

In order to ameliorate the sufferings of the less privileged in Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government of Bayelsa State in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian army at the weekend donated some food items to the community.   Donating the food stuff, which were bags of rice, cartons of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica