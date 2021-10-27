Maza-Kuka Killings: Vigilance group kills district head, brother in reprisal

Following the recent attack by armed bandits that claimed the lives of 18 persons and the abduction of several others in Mazakuka in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, the Vigilance Group of Maza-Kuka launched a reprisal attack on Adogon Malam village and killed the District Head. A source who pleaded anonymity disclosed in a telephone chat that it was a reprisal attack on the Adogon Malam village which is a Fulani dominated community not too far from Maza-Kuka According to the source, the District Head, Alhaji Saidu Abubakar and his younger brother, Alhaji Salihu Abubakar were killed by the vigilances from Maza- Kuka.

The source added that the vigilance in their numbers stormed Adogon Malam around 10:00 am of that same Monday killing their District head alongside his brother in cold blood. The source further called on security agencies, the state and Federal Governments to as a matter of urgency investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book before the crisis escalates to an uncontrollable stage. Findings have it that the people of Maza- Kuka suspected that only their tribe was being targeted while the Fulanis were being shielded as they were not affected during the attack by the purported Fulani armed men

