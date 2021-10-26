Maza-Kuka killings: Vigilante kill District Head, brother in reprisal attack

Following the recent attack by bandits that claimed the lives of 18 persons and the abduction of several others in Maza-Kuka in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, the Vigilante Group of Maza-Kuka launched a reprisal attack on Adogon Malam village and killed the District Head.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed in a telephone chat that it was a reprisal attack on the Adogon Malam village which is a Fulani dominated community not too far from Maza-Kuka.

According to the source, the District head, Alhaji Saidu Abubakar and his younger brother, Alhaji Salihu Abubakar were killed by the vigilantes from Maza- Kuka.

The source added that the vigilantes, in their numbers, stormed Adogon Malam around 10:00 am on that same Monday, killing both men.

The source further called on security agencies, the state and federal governments to as a matter of urgency investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book before the crisis escalates.

Findings have it that the people of Maza- Kuka suspected that only their tribe were being targeted while the Fulanis were being shielded as they were not affected during the attack by the purported Fulani armed men

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Monday Kuryas had on Monday disclosed that additional armed security personnel had since been deployed to the area to ensure the arrest of miscreants undermining the peaceful coexistence among residents.

It was further learnt that the deceased have been buried according to Islamic rites.

