Mazakuka Attacks: Niger c’ttee indicts 44 vigilantes for killings of 27 persons

Niger State Government has indicted 44 vigilantes for alleged involvement in the killing and abduction that took place in villages in the Mashegu Local Government Area. Dr Wasa Jonathan, Chairman of the White Paper Committee on Judicial Commission of Inquiry into cases of killings, injuries and abduction of several persons at Mazakuka, Kulho, Adogon Mallam and environs in Mashegu Local Government Area, said two other committees had been set up to scrutinize the report. Many people were allegedly killed in the early hours of October 25, 2021 by gunmen at Maza-Kuka in Mashegu.

The motorbike-riding gangsters, who invaded the village in large numbers, went straight into the mosque and opened fire on villagers performing their early morning prayers. Wasa said the government set up Compensation and Peace/ Reconciliation committees to peruse their report and come up with the final recommendation for the government for vetting.

