Mba blasts Rohr for underrating home-basedstars

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Ex-international Sunday Mba has hit out at the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr for his lack of trust in the homebased players. Mba who was the hero as the Super Eagles clinched the 2013 African Cup of Nations in South Africa, noted that he featured in the then Stephen Keshi squad as a home-based player, and because of the trust the late Eagles coach had in him and others they were able to achieve success. He bemoaned Rohr’s overreliance on foreign- based stars and his disdain for the local ones, saying that has affected the psyche of players plying the trades in the domestic league.

“I sympathize with these local players; they don’t have the kind of opportunity we had during our time when late coach Keshi gave everybody the sense of belonging. He never discriminates against any player so long you can show your worth. That was why somebody like me could play at the Nations Cup up to the final, Six of us from the local league were part of that winning side. “Today’s home-based players are not reckoned with and this can be very tough; when players in the domestic league get such treatment that at most he is just good for a call-up, just to make up the number without been made to believe that he has a real stake in the team. they don’t find it encouraging. it wasn’t like this under the late Steven Keshi,” he said.

