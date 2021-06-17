Mba-Uzoukwu: Internet is a leveler for prosperity in digital economy

The President, Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, has described the Internet as a leveler for education and prosperity in a digital economy. Mba-Uzoukwu made this known in his keynote address to the 2021 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D) held in Lagos. Speaking at the event with the theme: “Digital Cooperation: Enhancing Multi-stakeholder Governance for Digital Economy,” the ISPON president, who dwelt on “Role of Nigerian Software in Enhancing Governance in Digital Economy,” noted that there was nothing in human history as transformative as the Internet because it has largely changed everything and outlined some of these epochal changes to include the potential to level the playing field, namely education, healthcare, prosperity, lifestyle and well-being. He also pointed out that how humanity got here was not a stand-alone, hence the imperative to recognise an ‘ecosystem’ in the technology space that is systemic in outlook.

He added that in technology, the most intriguing ecosystem is the innovation ecosystem, a “human network that generates extraordinary creativity and output on a sustainable basis.” Such an ecosystem, Mba- Uzoukwu said, performed best when it recognises, synergises, and optimises based on a multistakeholder approach that accommodates the complexity of the ecosystem, which creates dimensions of the impact that make governance an intentional mandate.

“Existence of telecommunication infrastructure, the first precondition to overcome the digital divide; Current economic models for Internet access, place a disproportionate burden on developing countries, Challenges to financing access to backbones, ‘Free-rides’ of Over-The-Top services and challenges of balancing their contributions to telecom sectors of developing countries based on issues of taxation,” he said.

