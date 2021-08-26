Sports

Mbachu preaches sustenance of Aisha Buhari Cup event

Nigeria women football great and Assistant Coach of Heartland Queens FC of Owerri, Stella Mbachu, has advocated that the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament be sustained in the interest of women and girls in Nigeria and other parts of Africa. “Football has a way of driving home messages better and across wider territories, and you would be surprised at how far the messages cango. Inthislight, Iamcallingontheorganizers and also the First Lady herself to see to the sustenance of the laudable project,” she said. “It is usually easy to start a project, but here in Africa, sustaining it is always a challenge. I am appealing to the First Lady to sustain it even after she must have left office. It should not be allowed to die.” The Aisha Buhari Foundation focuses on women and young girls as well as vulnerable people like widows, orphans and the disabled across the country. The programme involves training forentrepreneurial skills andprovision of starter packs, conditional and unconditional cash transfers and provision of business tools.

