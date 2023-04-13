News

Mbadinuju’s Candour, Gaiety Will Be Missed – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has expressed grief and sadness over the death of former Anambra State Governor, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju, saying his candour and gaiety would be missed in the politics of the state.

Ngige who succeeded Dr Mbadinuju as the Governor of Anambra State described the death of his predecessor as a huge loss to his family, Uli’s hometown in Ihiala LGA and the entire Anambra State.

In a statement issued by his media office in Abuja on Thursday, Sen. Ngige said he was deeply saddened and pained by the news of the death of Mbadinuju, popularly known as Odera, at the age of 78.

He paid glowing tribute to Odera, extolling his candour and gaiety, for which he will be missed sorely in the politics of Anambra State and Nigeria at large.

He said, “Mbadinuju was a good family man. In his dealings as a politician, he was humble, open, honest and frank.

“He was a good Christian and showed profound care and compassion to others. Odera did his best for Anambra State in spite of distractions from political godfathers who held sway in the state until I came into office and led the struggle to liberate Anambra from the parasitic godfathers.”

“The vacuum created by his demise will be very difficult to fill. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and associates, the Uli community and the people of Anambra State.”

While commiserating with his family, the people of Uli town, the government and people of Anambra State as well as Odera’s friends and political associates, Ngige urged them to find solace in the fact that Odera lived a fulfilled and accomplished life.

