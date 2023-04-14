Mbadinuju’s candour, gaiety’ll be missed – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has expressed grief and sadness over the death of former Anambra State governor, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju, saying his candour and gaiety would be missed in the politics of the state. Ngige, who succeeded Mbadinuju as governor in Anambra State, described the death of his predecessor as a huge loss to his family, Uli hometown in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state and the entire state. In a statement by his media office in Abuja, Ngige said he was deeply saddened by the news of the death of Mbadinuju, popularly known as Odera, at the age of 78. He paid glowing tribute to Odera, extolling his candour and gaiety, for which he said would be missed sorely in the politics of Anambra State and Nigeria at large. He said: “Mbadinuju was a good family man. In his dealings as a politician, he was humble, open, honest and frank.”
