Mbah: Enugu Dep.Gov, Speaker, Ogbu-Nwobodo, Igwesi, Others Hold Inaugural C’ttee Meeting

In preparation for the inauguration of the Governor-elect of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and the Deputy Governorelect, Mr.

Ifeanyi Ossai, on May 29, the committee for the planning and organizing of the epoch-making event has held its inaugural meeting at the Government House, Enugu.

The 35-man inauguration committee which is being chaired by the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, has the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Edward Uchenna Ubosi and former Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and Managing Director, Enugu State Investment Development Authority, Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo as Vice Chairman and Secretary respectively.

The committee is also saddled with the responsibility of ensuring a peaceful and seamless transition from the PDP-led state government of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to another PDP-led state government of Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

Members of the inauguration committee include the Director General of PDP State Campaign Council, Chief Ikeje Asogwa; a former member of the House of Representatives, U.S.A Igwesi; Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji; Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh; Commissioner for Special Duties.

