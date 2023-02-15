News

Mbah To Catholic, Methodist Faithful: We’ll make Enugu great by empowering youths, women

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has called on churches to partner with him in his journey to create a better welfare, improve the standard of living of the people, and empower the youths, women and the vulnerable ones through employment generation, training in digital skills and vocational acquisition.

He made the call yesterday, at Emene, during the final day of a 40-day prayer and fasting retreat organised by the Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Nigeria (CCRN) and at Ugwuaji, during the 48th Synod of the Methodist Church of Nigeria held at Luke Methodist Church.

Mbah was invited as a guest of honour to address them, even as crowds of worshipers assured him of their support and votes on election day. While addressing the mammoth Catholic worshipers numbering thousands, Mbah recalled his robust relationship with the church and he how was infused with discipline, purity of character and universal ideas of moral values, hard-work, resilience, dedication and diligence in pursuing his dreams in life. Mbah, who was frequent-ly interrupted by the worshipers shouting in solidarity, support and approval of his candidacy, enjoined churches across the state to partner with him in order to displace those forces working against the good things that were about to happen to the state by voting en masse for him and other PDP candidates in the state.

 

Our Reporters

