Mbah: We’ll have zero tolerance for poverty, prioritise dev’t

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has assured the people of his resolve to tackle and kick out poverty in the state, prioritise development and education if elected governor in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

The governorship frontrunner who disclosed this at townhall meetings yesterday at Achi- Uno and Achi-Agu autonomous communities, both headquarters oji river central Oji River East Development Centres, respectively, said his administration would have zero tolerance for the plague called poverty by wagging war against it through his massive integrated development programmes enshrined in his manifesto. Mbah, while reacting to the list of demands presented by the people of the development centres, vowed that his administration would leave no stone unturned in overhauling the general welfare of the people, stressing that infrastructural development is key to attracting investors to the state. Maintaining that he would declare emergency on education, healthcare sector, agriculture, and other social services, the PDP governorship flagbearer insisted that his robust programmes designed to meet the peculiarities and demands of the present times will not only transform the state but will also provide thousands of jobs, healthy workforce, and improve the living standard of the people

