Mbaka announces reopening of Adoration Ministry

The Enugu Adoration Ministry, Emene, has finally been re-opened by the Enugu Catholic Diocese. This is coming months after the ministry was shut down following issues concerning the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi. In a statement announcing the re-opening, Fr. Mbaka said: “To the glory of God, Adoration Ministries starts on Sunday 2nd October, with 10am mass.

God bless you miraculously as you come joyfully to worship God with us”. It would be recalled that the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Calistus Onaga, has through a letter in June banned Catholics including the clergy from attending Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry over his utterances. The letter signed by Bishop Onaga reads: “In the light of the happenings in the Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu, capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings and after several fraternal corrections and admonitions to Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Chaplain of the Ministry.

