Mbaka breaks silence, calls for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Popular Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has expressed anger over the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). This was as he called President Muhammadu Buhari to free Kanu in order to avert unpleasant consequences of his continued detention. Recall that Fr. Mbaka returned to his Adoration Ministry, Enugu in January, some months after he was suspended and sent to the monastery by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga. In what could be considered a major message to the nation since his return, the fiery priest, on Sunday warned President Buhari of dire consequences if the Federal Government continued to keep Kanu. Addressing thousands of his Adoration members, the cleric also slammed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over the scarcity of the new naira notes, saying if Buhari and Emefiele did not take immediate measures, they would suffer. He said: “It is only in Nigeria that the court can set somebody free and the government will say no, and keep that person.”

