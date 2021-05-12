News

Mbaka complies with Bishop’s directive, shuts down Adoration Ground

Controversial Enugu Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has shut down the popular Adoration Ministry for a period of one month. The priest is the Spiritual Director of the ministry, which pulls a lot of worshippers including Catholic and non-Catholic faithful. Most of Mbaka’s controversial prophecies/ statements and political endorsements are done at the Adoration Ground, which is not directly under the control of the Enugu Catholic Diocese. It was, however, learnt that his decision to shut down the Adoration Ground may not have been unconnected with the earlier directive by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Calistus Onaga to Mbaka.

The ministry sent out a notice early on Tuesday morning informing members that Fr. Mbaka was proceeding on a one-month private prayer retreat, but the ministry was, however, silent on whether it was in obedience to the Bishop’s order. An official statement to that effect reads: “Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka wishes to inform his beloved adorers that he has embarked on a private prayer retreat that will end on June 10, 2021.

Consequently, no ministry activities shall be held in the ministry ground pending his return.” The statement directs that members of the ministry are to observe this period of his retreat as they used to do during the usual January breaks of the ministry by praying at their homes, being charitable and fasting according to their ability. Adoration! The Holy Spirit is our Power.”

