Metro & Crime

Mbaka disowns protests at Adoration ground

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Fire brand Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has distanced himself from Sunday’s protests by his followers at the Adoration ground.

 

The protest, which was targeted at the Enugu Catholic Bishop, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, rocked the capital city, as the demonstrators insisted that the Bishop must go.

 

The protest was a reaction to the ban imposed on the Adoration Ministry by Bishop Onaga. But, in a statement personally signed by the priest yesterday morning, Mbaka said he never knew about the protest and did not authorise it.

 

He said rather he received in obedience the ban on his Adoration ministry and had since shut the ministry till further notice. Mbaka also called on his members who had taken, “to attacking or insulting my dear Bishop,” to desist from that as according to him, the Bishop is the shepherd of the church in the Diocese and must be respected.

 

His statement reads; “My attention has been drawn to activities that took place in the Adoration ground on Sunday. I am not in any way involved in such activity.

 

“We received with obedience the directive issued by my Bishop, His Excellency, Most Rev CVV Onaga on June 17, 2022 “May I therefore appeal to the faithful, in particular  members of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, to remain calm and united with the body of Christ in the Diocese and also refrain from any measure of violence either in action or by abusive utterances.

 

“Those who take to attacking or insulting my dear Bishop, should desist from such. “The Bishop is the Shepherd of the Church in the Diocese and we remain his flock who in every way and at all times is expected to be respectful, obedient and willing to respond favourably to his apostolic directives.

 

“May I also remind you that all Adoration activities have been suspended till further notice. “Adoration Ministry is ever submissive to the mother Church. I enjoin all adorers to know this and remain constantly in prayers for the manifestation of the will of God in the life of the Ministry.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man attempts to kill self over N500,000 loan

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…Sanwo-Olu repays loan   A 45-year-old man, Adeyinka Abiodun, has been prevented from committing suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge over debt. The victim, it was learnt, wanted to kill himself over a N500,000 loan he took from a micro-finance bank to boost his wine business, which he was unable to repay.   The state […]
Metro & Crime

Robbers storm Kwara hotel, kill one, injure manag

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

One person was feared killed during a robbery at the Stadium Hotel, Ilorin, Kwara State on Sunday night.   A witness said the yet-to-be-identified victim was a middle-aged man and was one of the customers of the hotel located on Sultan Road, off Taiwo Road. The witness said: “The robbers, numbering five and all wearing […]
Metro & Crime

SGF: My hometown not attacked by B’Haram, bandits

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, yesterday dismissed the purported report that his hometown, Garha, and other surrounding villages were attacked by Boko Haram and bandits. Mustapha made the reaction in an interview with journalists shortly after Hong Secondary School Old Boys Association (HSSOBA) meeting held in Hong, the headquarters […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica