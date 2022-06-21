Mbaka disowns protests at Adoration ground

Fire brand Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has distanced himself from Sunday’s protests by his followers at the Adoration ground.

The protest, which was targeted at the Enugu Catholic Bishop, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, rocked the capital city, as the demonstrators insisted that the Bishop must go.

The protest was a reaction to the ban imposed on the Adoration Ministry by Bishop Onaga. But, in a statement personally signed by the priest yesterday morning, Mbaka said he never knew about the protest and did not authorise it.

He said rather he received in obedience the ban on his Adoration ministry and had since shut the ministry till further notice. Mbaka also called on his members who had taken, “to attacking or insulting my dear Bishop,” to desist from that as according to him, the Bishop is the shepherd of the church in the Diocese and must be respected.

His statement reads; “My attention has been drawn to activities that took place in the Adoration ground on Sunday. I am not in any way involved in such activity.

“We received with obedience the directive issued by my Bishop, His Excellency, Most Rev CVV Onaga on June 17, 2022 “May I therefore appeal to the faithful, in particular members of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, to remain calm and united with the body of Christ in the Diocese and also refrain from any measure of violence either in action or by abusive utterances.

“Those who take to attacking or insulting my dear Bishop, should desist from such. “The Bishop is the Shepherd of the Church in the Diocese and we remain his flock who in every way and at all times is expected to be respectful, obedient and willing to respond favourably to his apostolic directives.

“May I also remind you that all Adoration activities have been suspended till further notice. “Adoration Ministry is ever submissive to the mother Church. I enjoin all adorers to know this and remain constantly in prayers for the manifestation of the will of God in the life of the Ministry.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...