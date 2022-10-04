News Top Stories

Mbaka not removed from Adoration Ministry –Catholic Church

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria has denied removing Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka as the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry. Reports yesterday claimed that the Catholic Bishop of the Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Callistus Onaga, had transferred Mbaka to a monastery and replaced him with Rev Fr Anthony Amadi as the head of the Enugu ministry.

Meanwhile, the development reportedly triggered protests by Mbaka’s followers. However, in a statement by its National Director of Social Communications, Padre Michael Umoh, the church clarified that Mbaka was only given time out to spend some time in solitude at a monastery. Umoh said it was Mbaka that recommended Amadi as the interim administrator of the ministry while he was away.

He said: “Going by an  interview with the Director of Communications, Enugu Diocese, Rev. Fr. Ben Achi, Very Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka was not removed from the Adoration Ministry, as many reports are suggesting.

“Rather, according to Fr. Achi, since it was recommended that Fr. Mbaka takes time away in solitude, in order to listen to what the Spirit of God has to tell him, he was allowed to propose a priest to administer, in the interim, to the faithful at the Adoration Ministry.

“With the approval of his Bishop, on Sunday, Fr. Mbaka introduced Fr. Anthony Amadi to the worshippers. “Unfortunately, some people were still not pleased and would prefer that Fr. Mbaka remains.”

 

He added: “The Church loves Fr. Mbaka and cherishes him as an illustrious son.” The ministry shut down three months ago was only reopened on Sunday.

 

Amadi reportedly escaped mob action on Sunday when he was introduced to the congregation. But he is expected to resume fully on Wednesday

 

