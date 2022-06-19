Metro & Crime

Mbaka: Police mobilised to guard Enugu Bishop’s house, as protesters threaten

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

As the protest by Adoration worshippers continue, heavy security personnel have been mobilized to guard Bishop Callistus Onaga’s residence as fear of a possible attack continues to grow.

The last time a similar protest was embarked upon by Adorers, the bishop’s house came under attack and was already set on fire before intervention came.

Although many have condemned Mbaka’s comments especially due to its wrong timing-at a time when the Peter Obi movement was gaining so much ground, there have been behind the scene politics to deal with the outspoken priest.

Bishop Onaga has not been a fan of the fiery priest whose spiritual exploits has made him very popular across Nigeria.

Mbaka’s last transfer from the big and prominent Christ the King Church to an obscure Church in Emene was seen as a punitive measure

Adoration Ministry faithful in Enugu had Sunday embarked on a massive protest with direct verbal attack on Enugu Catholic Bishop, Callistus Onaga for clampdown on the Mbaka’s Ministry.

The church had banned Catholics from attending the Adoration Ministry following Mbaka’s recent utterances against Labour party Presidential Candidate Mr Peter Obi.

Mbaka in reaction announced that from today (Sunday) all Adoration progrmames have been stopped till further notice.

However, the congregation gathered Sunday morning at the Adoration ground and started a massive protest agianst the Bishop.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

FGM still being practiced in Ebonyi –Researcher

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

A researcher, Dr. Obinna Edeh, has said that Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) was still prevalent in Ebonyi State despite campaigns against it. Edeh said FGM was still being practiced and even tacitly encouraged in various communities in the state.   The researcher made this known in Abakaliki during consultative meeting with gate keepers and duty […]
Metro & Crime

Three suspected thieves burnt to death in Calabar

Posted on Author Clement James Calabar

Mobs have burnt three suspected robbers in Calabar, Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State.   The suspects were burnt with used tyres on Sunday night in different locations in Calabar.   One of the suspects, New Telegraph learnt, was burnt to death at Atu by Palm Street, while the second one was […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnapped Plateau Monarch Freed After One Week In Captivity

Posted on Author Reporter

    Diket Gupiya, paramount leader of Pushit district in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, has regained his freedom. According to reports, Gupiya was abducted by gunmen a week ago and was released on Friday night. The monarch said to be a close relative of the state’s deputy governor, Sonni Tyoden, was abducted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica