Mbaka: Police mobilised to guard Enugu Bishop’s house, as protesters threaten

As the protest by Adoration worshippers continue, heavy security personnel have been mobilized to guard Bishop Callistus Onaga’s residence as fear of a possible attack continues to grow.

The last time a similar protest was embarked upon by Adorers, the bishop’s house came under attack and was already set on fire before intervention came.

Although many have condemned Mbaka’s comments especially due to its wrong timing-at a time when the Peter Obi movement was gaining so much ground, there have been behind the scene politics to deal with the outspoken priest.

Bishop Onaga has not been a fan of the fiery priest whose spiritual exploits has made him very popular across Nigeria.

Mbaka’s last transfer from the big and prominent Christ the King Church to an obscure Church in Emene was seen as a punitive measure

Adoration Ministry faithful in Enugu had Sunday embarked on a massive protest with direct verbal attack on Enugu Catholic Bishop, Callistus Onaga for clampdown on the Mbaka’s Ministry.

The church had banned Catholics from attending the Adoration Ministry following Mbaka’s recent utterances against Labour party Presidential Candidate Mr Peter Obi.

Mbaka in reaction announced that from today (Sunday) all Adoration progrmames have been stopped till further notice.

However, the congregation gathered Sunday morning at the Adoration ground and started a massive protest agianst the Bishop.

