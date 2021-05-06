Mbaka: Presidency’s claims, a monumental distraction

President Muhammadu Buhari’s government retorted recklessly to the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka through a press statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity) not too long ago. Such a rejoinder when the nation is under a siege with the blood of innocent citizens being wasted on daily basis across the states, and sadly with impunity leaves much to be desired of a government.

Mbaka, a hitherto supporter of Buhari right from his campaign for his first term in 2015, but recently appeared to have had a rethink clearly embittered over the state of the nation, openly expressed his disappointment and demanded for his resignation or impeachment by the National Assembly.

Unfortunately, the Presidency went out of control linking his disappointment to contract deals he solicited unsuccessfully as a reward for his support. Honestly, the stinker from the hallowed office of the President against a clarion call for the government to sit up and face its responsibilities diligently is to say the least, bunkum. The presidency goofed! For emphasis, the Nigerian Constitution in Section 14(2)(b) makes welfare and security of the people the primary purpose of government.

In other words, irrespective of the causes of hardship and chaos, peoples’ wellbeing and safety remain the benchmark to measure the success of any administration. There is no justification for the presidency to react the way it did considering that the clergyman has selflessly supported the administration from the beginning. That alone attests to his interest in Buhari’s success.

By the way, what is wrong if the clergyman introduced contractors to the government for patronage which is the pattern, not only in the country but beyond the shores of the country. Did Mbaka ask the presidency to move public funds into his account? It would have been a different ballgame if the clergyman had demanded for money for his support and prayers. But it is not the case but introduction of some persons known to him for patronages.

The duty to direct them to the appropriate quarters accordingly for laid down procedures lies with the presidency. Be that as it may, that’s not what the country is going through in the present time. To blow the trumpet louder, the country is shaking. In the country, even farmers are no longer safe, school pupils are not safe, families are not safe, religious places of worship are not safe, rich people are not safe, masses are also not safe, in fact, nobody can predict what will happen the next day. This is unprecedented – a system failure.

To call spade a spade, it is absurd that the presidency could create time, leaving the colossal crisis that have continued to waste innocent blood on daily basis for media propagandas which will change nothing. The presidency should note that Mbaka made the call when things have obviously, extremely fallen apart, hence, it can’t be politicised to have risen from his bias towards them. Whether Mbaka solicited for contracts or not, the country is on fire. Nobody can pretend otherwise. Without mincing words, Mbaka’s outbursts are logical.

It is only sycophants who will see the continuous horrible scenes across the federation and praise the leaders. It is also sad that despite the uproar over the appointment of virtually all the Service Chiefs from one region, this complaint is ignored. As if not enough, a serving minister, Isa Pantami was discovered to have had interests in terrorist groups in the past, yet, he was defended and retained. Despite the unbalanced appointments, criminal activities have become alarmingly regular including proliferation of guns in the region.

Perhaps, the crooks are confident that they will never be prosecuted for their crimes since their people head all the sensitive security positions. The disaster is also a lesson for the northern leaders to see where they have plunged the nation into due to greed, egocentricity and myopia.

They pushed their youths into crimes to position them for amnesty programme from government as was granted Niger-Delta youths that have justifiable demands over their resources that feed the entire nation but left them in abject poverty. Then, after equipping them with deadly sophisticated weapons, they make money from kidnapping and banditry, while their leaders pose as negotiators for ransoms, and someone expects the vices to stop. Or are to rule out the possibility that the negotiators don’t get commissions from the deals?

Like this: Like Loading...