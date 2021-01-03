News Top Stories

Mbaka to Buhari: Act fast to save your govt from extinction

Breaking from a long silence over his State of the Nation comments, fiery Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev (Fr.) Ejike Mbaka, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast and save his government from going into extinction.

Mbaka, a supporter of President Buhari, made the call during the 2020 Edition of his popular Annual December 31 Crossover Night Ministration. He advised the Federal Government to take measures which would create jobs to prevent Nigerian youths from taking steps which may sound the death knell of his administration. The event, which held at the AMEN Arena, Enugu, was tagged, “Cornucopia of New Miracles from God”. Also, the outspoken priest took a swipe at the country’s law makers, especially members of the National Assembly (NASS).

Mbaka, who described the lawmakers as “kidnappers”, also insisted that unless the Buhari administration hastened moves genuinely aimed at taking care of the youths, they (youths) “will rise and end the current political system”.

Mbaka stressed that Nigerians were going through horrible conditions, and cautioned the state governors, ministers and all political office holders, to stand up to their responsibilities and start “doing the needful” otherwise, what awaited them would be unbearable.

He said: “The Holy Spirit of God asked me to warn the government of the day to be very careful; change anti-people policies and take care of the youths without politicising their (youths’) condition.

“That the government should rise and urgently create jobs and innovate opportunities that would benefit the youths of the nation because they have suffered a lot. “Don’t politicise the condition of the youths, otherwise, they will vote you and your party out. “Should the government fail to do so as soon as possible that time is coming when the youths will rise against the government, and that any attempt to stop them will end the government!”.

Mbaka, who did not specify when the lurking youths’ agitation would take place, however, dropped another puzzle. He said: “I can see a year ahead; it is not specific whether it is in 2021 that this will happen, but it is within a time in the time of life, that the anger of God will befall many people in political circles because, they have looted so much and disgraced this nation enough.

“Those who should be serving the country have looted the country dry for their personal aggrandisement, such that our children and grandchildren no longer have a future”. He also declared that God was angry with past and present leaders for turning Nigerian youths into beggars in other countries due to overwhelming hardship in the nation, and urged them to find a way to right their wrongs.

