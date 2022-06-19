Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry members embark on protest, bar journalists from video, photo coverage 

Adoration Ministry faithful in Enugu have embarked on a massive protest against the shutdown of the chapel.

The vocal Enugu-based priest, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka is the Spiritual Director of the worship centre, which is under the Catholic Church.

The ‘Adorers’, as they call themselves, engaged in direct verbal attack on the Enugu Catholic Bishop, Callistus Onaga for clampdown on the Mbaka’s Ministry.

Bishop Onaga in a letter he personally signed had on Friday banned Catholics from attending the Adoration Ministry following Mbaka’s recent utterances against the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Mbaka in reaction announced that as from Sunday all Adoration progrmames had been stopped till further notice.

However, the ‘Adorers’ gathered Sunday morning at the Adoration ground and started a massive protest against the Bishop.

As at the time of this report the protest was on going within the Adoration ground.

It was observed that a BBC Igbo journalist, who was covering the protest live, was forcefully stopped by a member of the ministry.

