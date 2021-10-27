Mbaka’s assessment of Umahi’s govt wrong – Group

A group, under the aegis of the Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) has described the recent assessment of Governor Dave Umahi’s performance in the state by the founder and Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, as against the realities on ground in the state. This was as the group warned that Fr. Mbaka should not be carried away by Umahi’s gift to the Church, saying that the governor cannot bribe God. Governor Umahi had on Sunday, October 24, 2021 attended Fr. Mbaka’s Church Annual Thanksat giving, Harvest and Bazaar Service during which the clergy (Fr. Mbaka) was alleged to have said that the governor’s donation ‘is already shaking the heavens,’ adding: “If you doubt it, go to Ebonyi.”

Mbaka was referring to the handing over of King David Medical School, Uburu to the Catholic Church during the recent inauguration of a new Catholic Bishop. Reacting to the commendation of Governor Umahi’s administration by the cleric through a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, AESID President, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, said that contrary to made belief, the current administration in the state had elevated cosmetic governance and made praise-singing a glorified art in the state.

