Mbanefo’s excellence, charity legendary at 92, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that Chief Arthur Christopher Mbanefo’s commitment to probity, excellence and charity remains legendary as he turned 92 today. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said the elder statesman excelled in every responsibility assigned to him, including as the Chairman of the Committee on State Creation established in 1996, which led to the creation of six new states, and member of the Justice Ayo Irikefe Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s Crude Oil Sales set up in 1980.

Buhari noted the historic role Chief Mbanefo played in shaping the Nigerian economy by sitting on the board of many blue-chip companies like UAC of Nigeria Ltd., Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, Reckitt & Coleman, Standard Flour Mills Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd and taking leadership positions in professional bodies, including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...